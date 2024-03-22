Rise of the Ronin features many breaks from Team Ninja’s typical formula, including the addition of allies. While players have always been able to bring in co-op partners via online play, including Rise of the Ronin, this game goes a step further with its Ally system. At the start of each mission, players can opt to bring in up to two AI-controlled allies to aide them in battle. Not only will they fight alongside you, but you’ll also be able to swap between them and your Blade Twin to create new gameplay opportunities.

By playing the game, you’ll unlock most allies. Some require you to complete Bond missions. A few you’ll need to replay missions and choose alternate paths to unlock their Bond missions. Overall, by the time the credits role, you should have access to 31, but there’s still one more.

How many Allies are there?

In total, there are 32 Allies in Rise of the Ronin. You’ll acquire most by playing through the story. A few, like Matthew Perry, are acquired through Bond missions. A handful, like Akikatsu Manabe, might require you to replay a mission and choose a different outcome to make their mission available. Eeven after doing all that, however, you’re likely missing an ally. If you’re a Trophy Hunter (Social Climber) or a completionist, you’ll need that 32nd ally.

Why can’t I find him?

The final ally is difficult to find because there is no indication that he is an ally. There’s no discerning markers, Bond mission or any other indicators that the ally is anything more than an NPC. He is Deishu Takahasi and is the master of a dojo that becomes available in Edo during Chapter 2.

Where to find and recruit Deishu Takahasi

You can recruit Deishu Takahasi in Edo starting in Chapter 2. During that chapter, you’ll be invited by Keisha Katsu to visit the military academy. This is a main story mission that concludes with you dueling a mystery ronin and adding them as an ally.

After you complete this mission, you’ll gain permanent access to the military academy. If you didn’t recruit Deishu during the mission, teleport there and go to the dojo symbol. There, you’ll be able to talk to Deishu. Simply do one sparring exercise and after, he’ll join you as an ally.

With the addition of Deishu, you’ll be able to complete your collection of allies in Rise of the Ronin.