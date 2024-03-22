Rise of the Ronin is an open-world action game from Team Ninja. Depicting the Boshin War between the Tokugawa Shogunate and the anti-Shoguante factions, Rise of the Ronin casts you as a Blade Twin and places you at the center of the conflict. Much like Nioh 2 and other Soulslike games, players are able to completely customize the appearance of the Blade Twins and select their Origin.

The Blade Sharpening Origin is essentially the building blocks for your character’s progression and helps you get started on your quest.

Do Blade Sharpening Origins lock you into certain weapons and skills?

No. The Origins are merely building blocks for getting started in Rise of the Ronin. They are mostly here to get you started towards a playstyle of your choosing. You’ll still earn weapons outside your Origin’s proficiencies and skill points that can be used across the skill trees. There are no constraints preventing you from stepping outside your Origin.

Can I change my appearance and Origin?

Yes. Early in the story you’ll unlock the Longhouse. From there, you’ll be able to alter your appearance, reset your skills and alter your Blade Sharpening Origin.

Blade Sharpening Origins

There are six Blade Sharpening Origins in Rise of the Ronin:

Killer

Breaker

Seducer

Sapper

Beginner

Unsharpened

Killer

Recommended Weapons: Katana, Odachi, Greatsword

Starting Special Skill: Repel Arrows/Bullets (Counterspark)

The default class, the Killer focuses on giving players additional strength at the start of the game. This is most evident in the recommended weapons. The Katana is a versatile sword that’s both deadly and swift. The two-handed Odachi and Greatsword pack a heavy punch, though. Both weapon types are the strongest in the game, though also the slowest.

Choosing the Killer Origin also lets you start off with the ability to Counterspark arrows and bullets, whittling down ranged enemy’s Ki and striking fear into them. If you want to brute force your way through enemies, this is the Origin to choose.

Breaker

Recommended Weapons: Paired Swords, Bayonet

Starting Special Skill: Rapid Assassinations

Focused on dexterity, the Breaker origin focuses mostly on using available tools to get the job done. You’ll get a head start on this with Rapid Assassinations available from the outset, allowing you to take down multiple enemies at once. The recommended weapons reflect the versatility of this dexterity-focused build. The Paired Swords aren’t the strongest of weapons, but their speed makes up for that. Meanwhile, the Bayonet provides both short- and long-range combat options. Start with this Origin if you want to feel more like a ninja.

Seducer

Recommended Weapons: Polearm, Oxtail Blade

Starting Special Skill: Speechcraft “Liar”

Focused on Charisma, this is the Origin to choose if you want to start off with more dialogue options. The available Speechcraft “Liar” will give you additional choices to respond to NPCs. The recommended weapons are as elegant as your speechcraft. Both the Polearm and Oxtail Blade feature the most elegant animations, though are no less deadly than the other

Sapper

Recommended Weapons: Spear, Saber

Starting Special Skill: Refill Up (Medicinal Pills)

The Origin for survivalists, the Sapper starts off with an additional Medicinal Pill in their arsenal. Focusing on Intellect, this is the class focused on items, healing and treating other status ailments. That is, of course, if the enemy can reach you. Both the Spear and Saber weapons are among the fastest in the game, helping to keep the enemy at bay.

Beginner

Recommended Weapons: None

Starting Special Skill: None

The jack of all trades, master of none Origin. Choosing the beginner will start you out with solid stats, but no proficiencies or starting skills. This is essentially the clean slate option, giving you more control over what weapons and skills you’d like to be proficient in.

Unsharpened

Recommended Weapons: None

Starting Special Skill: None

Every Soulslike game has a class for those who want a challenge, and Rise of the Ronin is no different. The Unsharpened Origin starts off with the lowest stat totals, no weapon proficiencies and no starting skills. If you wanted the hardest, most Nioh-like experience, this is the Origin for you.