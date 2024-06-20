Key Takeaways Risk of Rain 2 has several Void items that change (or corrupt) your usual ones, so we've collected the best of these void items here.

For instance, Needletick is great on characters like Loader, Railgunner, and Huntress, but not ideal for DPS-focused builds.

Another Void item worth grabbing is Weeping Fungus, as it offers consistent healing, making it a strong option over Bustling Fungus if you're always on the move.

If you're playing Risk of Rain 2 with the Survivors of the Void DLC (or someone in your multiplayer lobby has it), then you've probably come across these purple orbs that damage you called Void Cradles, each of which contains a Void item that corrupts another item in your inventory.

Because of this corruption mechanic, it can be a difficult decision whether to give up your precious bleed, crit, and bands for variants you aren't sure of. This list is here to provide you with the best Void items in the game, and the ones you should usually (or always) pick up.

10 Pluripotent Larva

Revival Comes At A Cost

Rarity Corrupted Item Stats Void/Legendary Dio's Best Friend Revive upon death. 3 seconds of invulnerability on revive Corrupts all corruptible items on revive 1 revive per stack

Alright, to be frank, this is a top ten list, and I believe there are only nine good void items, because Pluripotent Larva is just at the edge of good and actively detrimental. On one hand, it gives you a free revive and could potentially save a run, but on the other, it corrupts all corruptible items when you die.

This isn't so bad for things like Safer Spaces, Chronobauble etc., but if you're building for Bleed, Crit, or Bands, it can absolutely ruin your run. As a rule of thumb, only pick this up if you don't have a Dio's and are playing singleplayer, or if you want all your items to become voids.

9 Needletick

Half Great, Half Meh

Rarity Corrupted Item Stats Void/Common Tri-Tip Dagger. Inflicts collapse on enemies. 10% chance of target collapsing Collapses at 400% damage per collapse Stacking gives 10% extra chance per stack, not damage

Coming into the items that are generally pretty good, Needletick works well on about half the characters in the game. It gives you a pretty great burst of damage, but replaces Tri-Tip Daggers, which are the main source of bleed. Bleed is better on DPS characters, whereas Needletick is better on burst characters.

This means if you're playing Loader, Railgunner, Huntress, or any character that absolutely fiends for crowbars, go ahead and get it, but otherwise use your best judgment. It won't ruin your damage (it'll usually increase it), but sometimes you'd be better off not picking it up.

8 Tentabauble

Bringing Combat To A Standstill

Rarity Corrupted Item Stats Void/Uncommon Chronobauble Inflicts nullify on enemies. 5% chance to nullify for 1 second Nullified enemies cannot move 5% extra chance and 1 extra second per stack

If you've ever fought Mithrix and thought "Man, I wish he didn't move around so much", boy do I have the item for you. When you're using Tentabauble you have a 5% chance on-hit to root enemies, which causes them to freeze in place and stop attacking, and that 5% stacks with each Tentabauble.

The only reason this item is so low is that it's best on DPS characters like Commando or REX, and while it's absolutely busted on Mithrix with only 3-4 Tentabaubles, it's not super useful for the rest of the game. It's a good item that's worth picking up, and not much more.

7 Voidsent Flame

Explode Them With Your Mind

Rarity Corrupted Item Stats Void/Uncommon Will-o'-the-wisp Explodes targets at full health. Explosions hit in a 12m radius at 260% damage Only works on full health enemies, but pairs well with Crowbar Stacking increases radius by 2.4m and damage by 156%

Upon glancing at its stats, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Voidsent Flame is worse than Will-o'-the-wisp, but the massive radius and behavior of the flame make it so much better than Wisp (for most builds). If you've already got Gasoline, you should absolutely take it.

This item explodes enemies at full health in a huge radius, and every Voidsent tends to proc another Voidsent, leading to massive chains of wiping enemies off the map. The only reason it's this low is that it doesn't stack very well and relies on a few other items, but once you build for it, it's incredible.

6 Plasma Shrimp

The Best Offense Is Defense

Rarity Corrupted Item Stats Void/Uncommon AtG Missile Mk. 1 Shoot homing missiles whenever you have shield. Missiles deal 40% total damage each First stack gives 10% shield Unlikely to proc any other chance-based items

You might think it'd be really hard to top the already great AtG, but Plasma Shrimp manages to do it. This item fires off a barrage of missiles (that benefit from Pocket I.C.B.M, if you can find one) as long as you have shield, plus it gives you 10% shield when you first pick it up.

This item is best for survivors that attack fast but play at range, particularly Acrid and Captain, but it's not bad on burst characters either. It does depend on you having shield, but you can get that pretty easily with Transcendence or Personal Shield Generator and just go to town.

5 Polylute

Shred Your Enemies

Rarity Corrupted Item Stats Void/Uncommon Ukulele Repeatedly strikes a single enemy with lightning. 60% chance for lightning to proc on hit Lightning hits 3 times and deals 180% total damage 3 extra hits per stack, for 180% extra damage each stack

In terms of single-target damage, it's hard to beat the Polylute. This item corrupts the Ukulele, turning it from an item that hits a ton of enemies at once into one that only hits one enemy, and I firmly believe if you have a single gasoline then Polylute will always be better.

This does a massive amount of damage, about 180% per Polylute you have, and is absolutely essential before Mithrix. You might be worried about losing out on some AOE, but that can be covered by a whole host of other items, and this item is too good to pass up.

4 Encrusted Key

Voids Are Good, How 'Bout More?

Rarity Corrupted Item Stats Void/Common Rusted Key Spawns an Encrusted Cache with void items. Caches will only spawn on the stage after the key is picked up Three void items show up, with green voids being the most common Stacking does not increase the likelihood of rarer voids

As has hopefully been established by the rest of this list, Void items are pretty good, so an item that just gives you more of that purple goodness is naturally gonna place pretty high. The Encrusted Key spawns a cache on every stage you spawn in while holding it, and it's great.

This cache gives you a choice between three different void items, with purples equivalent to whites and greens being roughly equal, and the chance of getting a Benthic Bloom or Pluripotent Larva being about 7% (not that that's a massive loss). Overall, it's just a simple, great item.

3 Lysate Cell

A Very Special Addition

Rarity Corrupted Item Stats Void/Uncommon Fuel Cell Add an extra charge for your Special. Special skill cooldown is reduced by 30% Stacks linearly, one extra special per cell Affects certain characters differently, with Engineer only getting 3 turrets max

You might be surprised to see an incredibly character-dependent item this high up, but trust me when I say it's great on practically every character. This item gives your Special ability more uses, and most characters get a lot of use from their R, or will when they pick up this item.

This item makes Mercenary enjoyers practically invincible, is extremely useful for Bandit, Engineer, Artificer, and is generally alright with everyone else. The only characters that don't particularly care for it are Void Fiend and Power Mode Mul-T, but they're exceptions and not the rule. This buff hits very hard if you're not doing an equipment build.

2 Weeping Fungus

The Best Healing

Rarity Corrupted Item Stats Void/Common Bustling Fungus Heals while sprinting. Heals 2% of max health every second while sprinting Healing is done in increments, for 1% every half second 2% extra healing per stack

Despite what you might think when playing the game casually, healing isn't actually that important, and that is in big part due to Weeping Fungus (also known as Wungus). It restores 2% of your maximum health, stacking another 2% for each Wungus or Bungus you pick up.

As long as you're not playing Engineer with stationary turrets, you've got absolutely no reason to take Bustling Fungus over this. This is a super strong healing item that never falls off, and is incredibly consistent as you should always keep moving in this game.

1 Safer Spaces

"Just Don't Get Hit."

Rarity Corrupted Item Stats Void/Common Safer Spaces Blocks any source of damage before recharging. Blocks any incoming source of damage, including REX's self-damage Recharges for 15 seconds before being up, but charge time is negated by Blast Shower 10% exponential decrease in charge time with each stack, becoming less effective with each stack

The biggest reason why healing isn't super important is the fact you'll never have anything to heal if you don't take damage. Safer Spaces completely blocks any hit every 15 seconds, and every stack of this item reduces this cooldown by an exponential 10% (So get a max of around 7 of them).

This is pretty apparently overpowered, and especially broken when you consider Mithrix can only hit you once every few seconds anyway. As long as you're good at not getting hit super often, this can make playing the game damageless an absolute breeze, and it's easily the best Void item.