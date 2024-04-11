Key Takeaways The new collaboration in Risk of Rain 2 introduces The Prisoner from Dead Cells as a new skin.

New content like the Verdant Falls map and two new artifacts will be part of the free Devotion Update for fans.

The Artifact of Devotion lets players replace drones with Lemurians, while the Artifact of Delusion adds a twist to looting chests.

During the Triple-i Initiative presentation, Gearbox Publishing announced a new collaboration between Risk of Rain 2 and Dead Cells. Soon, fans of the sci-fi roguelike will be able to take on the alien hordes with The Prisoner instead of The Mercenary. It was also revealed that two artifacts and a map will be coming to the game soon as well.

The Prisoner really is just a skin, something fun for players to goof around with. The other new content, however, should definitely help to keep Risk of Rain 2 interesting until the next full expansion arrives. This will all be coming as part of the free Devotion Update, and Gearbox has provided some details as to what fans will be getting.

The most notable piece of new content will almost certainly be the Verdant Falls map. In this stage, players will get to do their thing amidst a biodiverse section of Petrichor V. As one might expect from the name, the place is filled with tons of beautiful greenery and cascading waterfalls, but, curiously, there's also an abundance of wreckage to explore as well. Perhaps there's something there besides natural beauty?

Fans will also get to change things up with two new artifacts.

As nice as a new map will be, it'll likely be the two new artifacts that have the most impact on the experience. The first one, the "Artifact of Devotion," allows players to replace their drones with a personal force of Lemurians. The drones are replaced with eggs at first, which players can hatch by giving up an item. The items imbue their effects on the newly-hatched Lemurians, though, helping them to grow even stronger as they fight and evolve.

The other new addition is the "Artifact of Delusion," which closes all chests again after a teleporter event. Players can then go back and re-loot them, but there's a catch. One can only obtain a chest's new contents by correctly guessing what came out of it before. A correct guess will yield new loot, but getting it wrong will result in the item's destruction instead.

Gearbox also released a developer diary, which provides further details about some of the new stages coming in the Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm expansion. The short version is that players will get to explore some of the forgotten regions of Petrichor V as they seek out the "False Son." For all the details, though, players can check out both the dev diary and the VOD of the showcase.