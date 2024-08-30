If you're playing Risk of Rain 2 you've probably already died quite a bit. This game can be brutal, with enemies that seemingly one-shot you out of nowhere, no real tutorial outside a few dialogue prompts, and a generally unforgiving atmosphere for beginners.

This is, however, a skill issue (and probably a knowledge issue), and can be overcome by learning how to use these struggles to your advantage. Everything in the game is conquerable, and this list should show that, unlike most roguelikes, you can overcome any run with bad RNG by countering with skill.

10 Don't Use Artifacts

Tempting, But Ultimately Worse

You might see something like Artifact of Command which lets you choose your items, or Artifact of Sacrifice which makes enemies drop items and say "Why would I not use these? They help me win!" But genuinely, if you want to get good, stop using them.

The core of Risk of Rain 2 is a roguelike where difficulty increases with time, and using these two artifacts guts those two aspects of the game by making it far less random and easier to grind out a single stage and win. Most other artifacts are fine, it's just these two won't do you any favors in the long run.

9 Learn About Interactables

Pressing E Never Felt So Stressful.

You might get confused running around, seeing statues that take your soul, your blood, combat shrines, shrines of the mountain, and even more, so studying up on all the things you can interact with should be one of your first priorities in this game.

For example, a Shrine of the Mountain gives you either double the number of bosses when you use the teleporter, or it makes them an "Elite" (such as those Blazing enemies that are constantly on fire) for double the items. This is a risk/reward mechanic (most shrines are), so learning what they do is essential.

8 Know Your Enemy

Knowledge Is Power, Kinda

Another important thing to learn is every way the enemies in Risk of Rain can kill you. Namely, Blind Pests and Brass Contraptions tend to come out of nowhere and hit you hard, Elder Lemurians will incinerate you if they get close, and Gups split off and can easily overwhelm you if you let them get close.

While you could just read about all of their behaviors and attacks on the wiki, it's generally best to try and keep your distance from every enemy, and just shoot 'em from afar. On top of that, if you're getting overwhelmed, don't be afraid to run to a different part of a map as a tactical retreat.

7 Study Up On Stages

Unique Locations, More Knowledge.

You might think every stage is kinda the same after a bit, just getting items and running to the teleporter, but almost every single one has something unique to it that is quite helpful to know. For example, you can get free Kjaro's and Runaald's bands every time you go to Abandoned Aqueduct.

This matters especially on Stage 4's, where you can get a guaranteed Legendary item on every single one. They're in a chest in a predefined location(s) on Abyssal Depths and Sundered Grove, but Siren's Call has you breaking eggs to summon a boss, and get up to 4 Legendaries in multiplayer. Knowing these things will help you, both in items and in traversal.

6 Know Your Character

Different Strokes For Different Folks.

Each Survivor in Risk of Rain 2 plays incredibly differently , and knowing the quirks and optimal play style for each character (plus choosing good moves when you've got alternate abilities) is essential to making them as successful as possible.

There's a reason you pretty much never see people using Acrid with Blight, and that's because Poison is so much better with its damage-over-time effect. There's a ton of different decisions like this with each character, so experimenting to find both what you like and what's best is important.

5 Pick Good Items

Impossibly Complex Stacks Of Collectibles

Items are a complex topic, and knowing which to keep, which to scrap, and which can be used to contribute to your build, is potentially the most important knowledge to have in Risk of Rain 2. No item is useless since scrappers exist, but making a build and committing to it is important.

Some items are pretty bad in almost every scenario (Bison Steak, Monster Tooth, Lepton Daisy, Defense Nucleus) and can be scrapped without much thought. Others are a bit more conditional (Forgive Me Please, Focus Crystal, Bustling Fungus), and others are just always good (Armor-Piercing Rounds, Hopoo Feather, Spare Drone Parts). Experimentation is key.

4 Go Through Portals

Extra-Dimensional Usage

If you've been playing the game for a bit, you may have seen weird newt altars and gotten a few blue portals to pop up, but generally, you should be trying to hit those altars and go through those portals as much as you can. This takes you to the bazaar, and it's a great place.

This bazaar freezes time and allows you to get a plethora of Lunar items, some of which are incredibly powerful . Plus, you get two soups for a green item and a legendary, which can also be incredibly powerful, and on top of all that, you get to choose what the next stage will be. Doing this when you can is important.

3 Focus On Items, Not Time

"5(0) Minutes A Stage"

The most important part about learning this game is to know when to not listen to people who have thousands of hours and tell you misleading advice. Such an example is the "5 Minutes Per Stage" rule, which only goes for the most efficient players who know exactly where and how to loot.

If you just want your runs to be generally better, and don't care about speed, loot every item on a stage as best as you can. Heck, that's even better to do when you are trying to go fast sometimes, as items make you far more powerful than time makes enemies. Get items, then get out. Don't rush.

2 Don't Be Afraid To Scrap

Losing Items Is Good, Actually.

Scrappers might be kinda scary at first since losing an item for something that seems useless might sound like an awful trade, but they're potentially the most important interactable on a stage. The scrap they make can be used in printers, trading bad items for good ones.

This means those items that are either just bad or don't mesh with your build or your character can be freely scrapped, but even items that are mildly useful can be put on the chopping block and traded for something better. Stacking certain items is incredibly good, so don't be afraid to go all in.

1 Keep Moving

Jump In Circles

One of the best ways to avoid taking damage, make your gameplay better and generally just survive is to jump constantly, run around enemies, and whatever you do, never stop moving. This means holding off on things that lock you in menus till after the teleporter (namely Scrappers).

Most enemies have no clue how to deal with height, and often can't keep up with you when you circle around them, so constantly getting air by jumping and running around them means you'll pretty rarely get hit. Of course, react accordingly when this doesn't work, but don't stop if you can help it.