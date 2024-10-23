Indie fighting game Rivals of Aether II, hours ahead of its launch, had its roadmap revealed by developer Aether Studios. It's a robust schedule with four new characters coming next year, in addition to a story mode and console ports.

Rivals of Aether II Roadmap Includes Story Mode

Rivals of Aether II, previously called Rivals 2, is getting the ball rolling as a launch and beyond roadmap has been revealed by the developer. The platform fighter will be getting a console launch beyond 2025 and Chapter 1 of its story mode. Additionally, workshop support and buddies will be added to the game beyond 2025 as well.

2025 has a lot in store for fans of the game. It will come with four free new characters, 12 events, which come with themed rewards, a crew battle mode, training updates, and the first season of eSports. Ranked rewards and updates and a crew battle mode are also planned for next year. The rest of 2024 won't be as exciting, unfortunately. There will be Halloween skins, menu updates, and two events entitled Rivals 3D and Winter.

Plenty of Free Content on the Way

Rivals of Aether II will constantly be updated with free content such as characters while its active. Additional cosmetics will be available for purchase as well. New stages are also being planned for beyond 2025.

The game itself launches with 10 different characters and includes a bunch of new features in the sequel. You can throw foes off the stage, shield against incoming attacks, and grab onto ledges. There is also a special move attached to the pummel, ledge, and getup mechanics in the game.

Many platform fighters struggle with their online connectivity (looking at you, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate). However, Rivals of Aether II uses rollback netcode, which the developer says will be reliable. Hopefully, that's the case. You'll be able to take on foes in 1v1, 2v2, or Free-for-All battles offline or online.

Reviews have already poured in for Rivals of Aether II on Steam. User BeanTheMachine on Steam said that this is "Probably the best feeling platform fighter [they've] ever played without practice." They also say it "feels and looks like butter, and it has the sauce."

With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate many years old at this point, Rivals of Aether II's main competition is likely MultiVersus. That game recently added The Powerpuff Girls and DC's Nubia to the game. It also features rollback netcode and incentivizes its players to get special skins during special events.