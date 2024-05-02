Key Takeaways RKGK, the debut platforming title from Wabisabi Games, has a new gameplay trailer accompanying news of its release date.

The new clip shows off several unique levels with different hazards, and the skills needed to get through them.

The game is set for release later this month on May 22, which has become quite a crowded month for indie games.

So now that you've read our preview of Wabisabi Games' upcoming platformer RKGK (and if you haven't, go back and do so, we'll just wait here), you should know by now that the game ended up surprising us in a couple of ways. But as seen at the very end of that article, it had one more surprise as well. When it was revealed, the game simply had a vague "Summer 2024" release window, which made it sound like it wouldn't be until at least June before the game's release. Well, it turns out that RKGK was actually taking a cue from the summer movie season, and will actually be coming out later this month. The news was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer, which you can check out below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Hazard Warning

While the demo of RKGK (pronounced either "RKGK" or "rakugaki") that we played covered one of the game's earlier sets of levels and the "Sunflower Noodle" boss accompanying them (whose battle closes out the trailer), the new clip showcased a larger variety of the game's locales as well, and it seems like the setting of Cap City has been subject to some additional hazards ever since the oppressive B-Corp took over. Now there are spinning platforms, moving laser walls, laser spike traps, electrified floors, and much more to watch out for. All the more reason for our protagonist Valah to take them down, utilizing a combo of their graffiti skills and a series of acrobatic maneuvers and speed in order to zip around the levels and take down B-Corp's oppressive screens by destroying them with eye-popping designs that can help bring color, life, and hope back to the city.

.While we do eagerly anticipate RKGK, though, one might wonder if the game now has a bit of an uphill battle with a May release date. As seen in our release date calendar, May has become an incredibly stacked month for notable indie games, with at least a couple of them having changed their release dates slightly in order to avoid competition, and that's not even getting into how the game's May 22 release date sandwiches them right in between Hellblade II and the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake. Still, Wabisabi Games have clearly done everything they can to make their debut title stand out, and even with the month being absolutely filled to the brim with delights, it still looks like Valah's adventure will hopefully wind up as one that's definitely successful.