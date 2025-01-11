Road 96 is a wild ride through the unpredictable highways of Petria, a land where every choice you make shapes the future. With so many twists, turns, and emotional rollercoasters, Road 96 delivers not one, not two, but several endings that’ll leave you cheering, crying, or yelling, “What just happened?”

Will you spark a revolution? Escape to freedom? Or leave things exactly as they are? It’s totally up to you. Whether you’re here to relive your Road 96 journey or find out what you missed, this list is the ultimate road map to every possible destination in this story-driven indie game .

3 Escape

Bittersweet Conclusion

The Escape ending is all about you getting out of Petria while leaving the political drama in the rearview mirror (literally). The Escape ending is all about you getting out of Petria while leaving the political drama in the rearview mirror. President Tyrak keeps his iron grip on the country, Florres loses the election, and the protests don’t really shake things up. Basically, you’ve prioritized your own survival and freedom over helping to spark change. It’s a bit of a bittersweet conclusion — you’re free, but Petria? Not so much.

To pull off this ending, you need to put yourself first. Every choice you make should focus on staying alive and gathering resources to get out of the country. Politics? Not your problem. Don’t tear down Tyrak posters or show public support for Florres. As tensions escalate near the border, you’ll face a critical decision: stay and support the protests or get the heck out of dodge. To secure the Escape Ending, you have to prioritize your own freedom and leave the protests behind. It’s a tough choice, but there’s no wrong call.

2 Revolution

Most Chaotic and Action-Packed Ending

The Revolution ending is the most chaotic and action-packed finale in Road 96. It’s not about sneaking out quietly or voting for change — it’s about throwing fists (and maybe a bomb or two) at Tyrak’s oppressive regime. You’ll guide Petria to a future where rebellion replaces the ballot box.

Throughout your road trip, every convo you have matters. Whenever you get the chance to talk politics (and trust me, there are plenty), go all-in on the "violence is necessary" vibe. Push for radical change, rally for rebellion, and make sure every character you meet knows peaceful elections aren’t going to cut it.

15:29 Related Best Ending In Persona 5 Royal We've got the best ending of Persona 5 Royal if all choices were made correctly.

Florres, the election hopeful, represents the peaceful, democratic path. But this isn’t Road 96: Let's All Stay Calm And Vote Simulator, right? To steer things toward revolution, you’ve gotta undercut her chances by vandalizing her campaign posters plastered around Petria. As the story reaches its explosive finale, tensions erupt at the border. Protestors are clashing with Tyrak’s forces, and the revolution is in full swing.

Here, you can run away and cross the border, or, if you'd rather, you can stay and join the fight. To lock in the Revolution Ending, you must stay and stand with the people. Grab a sign, yell your heart out, and brace for chaos.

1 Election

The Most Peaceful Ending You Can Get

The Election ending is the most optimistic and hopeful path you could hope to take in Road 96. Instead of violent protests or dramatic escapes, you help the people of Petria vote for change. Florres, the progressive candidate, wins the election, ousting the corrupt President Tyrak. Achieving this ending is all about influencing others to believe in change through voting. Every conversation matters. When you’re chatting with other characters, advocate for peaceful protest and emphasize the importance of elections.

The climax of Road 96 happens at the border, where protests erupt. You’ll face a critical choice: stay and support the demonstrators or escape across the border. To secure the Election ending for yourself, you must stay and lend your voice to the peaceful movement. By sticking around, you’re ensuring Florres gets the support she needs to win the election. Your actions inspire others to believe in change.