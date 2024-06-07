Key Takeaways Tides of Tomorrow is the latest narrative adventure game from developers DigixArt, unveiled during the Day of the Devs Summer Game Fest Edition.

The game sees players exploring a world still reeling from a massive flood event, navigating through a world of floating communities.

Throughout the adventure, the game will be be shaped not just by the player's action, but those of their friends as well.

A relatively short while back in the Fall of 2022, Australian Twitch streamer Macaw45 made headlines when he released a fan game based on a joke about a Kevin Costner's Waterworld arcade game from a classic Simpsons episode. Could it be possible that this game has created a demand for more Waterworld games to come? Realistically, no. But it's hard not to get strong vibes about a new Waterworld game when looking at Tides of Tomorrow, the latest narrative adventure game from developer DigixArt, best known for the likes of Road 96. The game made its debut during tonight's Day of the Devs showcase, and as seen in the trailer below, it also happens to involve a flooded, post-apocalyptic world with people living on floating platforms, just without any Kevin Costner (not right now, anyway).

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Floods and Friends

Tides of Tomorrow takes place not on Earth, though, but on the world of Elynd, which has been hit pretty hard after a somewhat self-explanatory event known as The Great Flood. To make matters worse, the remaining living beings are under threat of being killed via a plague of plastification. What happens in the game is up to the players as they set out on a journey to follow in their friends' footsteps, with both their choices and yours affecting what happens, as seen in the gameplay where you have visions of your friends' choices. Players can help out communities, try to find a cure, solve various mysteries, or just explore what comes along. That said, much like Road 96, players will still have to manage resources in order to survive, as seen in the opening with what looks like a hit of oxygen.

And lest you think any mention of a Twitch streamer in the opening is irrelevant, here's one notable twist concerning the gameplay: Tides of Tomorrow is actually a multiplayer narrative adventure game, with the list of features stating that you can follow friends or streamers, hinting at some form of Twitch integration. It isn't known yet if there will be any full-on single-player options, or if it's just shaped by your friends' previous games, or if this is more of a setup akin to It Takes Two, but it sounds like it should at least make for something unique. The world here already has its charms, showing off a colorful style and an intriguing locale right off the bat, and we can't wait to see more of it later on, with Tides of Tomorrow set for a future PC release, with Deep Silver handling publishing duties.