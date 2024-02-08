Welcome to the Hardcore Gamer Roblox Codes Database. We regularly update this comprehensive collection of codes sorted alphabetically, ensuring you never miss out on the latest rewards for your favorite Roblox games.
A
- A Hero’s Destiny
- A One Piece Game
- A Piece
- Aimblox
- Airplane Simulator
- Airport Tycoon
- All of Us Are Dead
- All Star Battlegrounds
- All Star Tower Defense
- Alone
- Alphabet Lore Race
- Animal Evolution Simulator
- Animal Tycoon
- Anime Adventures
- Anime Artifacts Simulator 2
- Anime Battlegrounds X
- Anime Blade Universe (Kill to Save Anime Girl Simulator)
- Anime Brawl All Out
- Anime Catching Simulator
- Anime Clicker Fight
- Anime Dimensions
- Anime Evolution Simulator
- Anime Fighters Simulator
- Anime Fighting Tycoon
- Anime Fly Race
- Anime Fruit Simulator
- Anime Gods Simulator
- Anime Idle Simulator
- Anime Lost Simulator
- Anime Mania
- Anime Plush Simulator
- Anime Power Tycoon
- Anime Punching Simulator
- Anime Racing Clicker
- Anime Rifts
- Anime Rising Fighting
- Anime Smash Simulator
- Anime Souls Simulator
- Anime Swords Simulator
- Anime Tales
- Anime Universe Simulator
- Anime Warriors
- Anime Warriors Simulator
- Anime Warriors Simulator 2
- Anime Weapon Simulator
- Anime World Tower Defense
- Ant Colony Simulator
- Apartment Tycoon
- Apeirophobia
- Arcade Empire
- Arcade Island
- Arcane Odyssey
- Arena Tower Defense
- Arsenal
- Assassin!
- Attack on Titan Evolution
- Attack on Titan Vengeance
- AU:Reborn
B
- Baby Simulator
- Backpacking
- Backroom Morphs
- Backrooms Race Clicker
- Bad Business
- Bakery Simulator
- Bakon
- Balanced Craftwars
- Ballista
- Ballroom Dance
- Banana Eats
- Bank Tycoon
- Bank Tycoon 2
- Base Battles
- Base Raiders
- Battleship Tycoon
- Be a Spider Tycoon
- Bear
- Become A Hacker To Prove Dad Wrong
- BedWars
- Bee Race
- Bee Swarm Simulator
- Big Brain Simulator
- Big Lifting Simulator X
- Bigfoot
- Bitcoin Miner
- Black Hole Simulator
- Blade Ball
- Blade Simulator
- Blair
- Block Defense
- Block Survivor
- Blood Moon Tycoon
- Blox Cards
- Blox Fruits
- Bloxston Mystery
- Bloxy Bingo
- Boba Factory Tycoon
- Boku No Roblox
- Booga Booga
- Book of Monsters
- Booth Game
- Boss Fighting Simulator
- Boxing Fighters Simulator
- Brookhaven Zombie Invasion
- Bubble Gum Clicker
- Bubble Gum Simulator
- Bubble Gum Tower Defense
- Build A Bear Tycoon
- Build a Boat for Treasure
- Build a Market Tycoon
- Build It
- Build to Survive the Bombs
- Build Tower Simulator
- Busy Business
C
- Cabin Crew Simulator
- Captive
- Car Dealership Tycoon
- Car Driving Indonesia
- Car Factory Tycoon
- Car Race
- Car Repair Simulator
- Carcraft
- Case Clicker
- Case Opening Simulator 2
- Cat Piece
- Cat Simulator
- Catwalk Show
- Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart
- Chaotic Bean Simulator
- Chest Simulator
- Chocolate Factory Tycoon
- Choo-Choo Charlie
- Cinema Tycoon
- City Life
- Clean Up Roblox
- Clicker Fighting Simulator
- Clicker Frenzy
- Clicker League
- Clicker Madness
- Clicker Mining Simulator
- Clicker Party Simulator
- Clicker Simulator
- Clover Kingdom: Grimshot
- Club Roblox
- Coal Miner Tycoon 2
- Collect All Pets
- Color Block
- Color Hide and Seek
- Combat Warriors
- Commander Simulator
- Control Army
- Cooking Simulator
- Corridor of Hell
- Counter Blox
- Creature Chaos
- Crewmates
- Criminality
- Cruise Life
- Crypto Tycoon
- Cube Defense
- Curse Randomizer
- Cursed Islands
- Custom Minigames
- Custom PC Tycoon
D
- Da Hood
- Daycare Tycoon
- Deadly Sins Retribution
- Dealership Simulator
- Death Star Tycoon
- Deathrun
- Defender’s Depot
- Defense Until Death Simulator
- Delivery Simulator X
- Deliveryman Simulator
- Demon Blade Tycoon
- Demon Slayer RPG 2
- Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator
- Demon Soul Simulator
- Demonfall
- Desert Island Survival
- Destroyerman Simulator
- Destruction Simulator X
- Dig to China
- Digimon Masters
- Dimensional Fighters
- Diner Simulator
- Dinosaur Arcade
- Dinosaur City Simulator
- Dinosaur Simulator
- Dog!
- Dollista
- Don't Stop Obby
- Don’t Call At 3AM
- Donut Bakery Tycoon
- Donut Factory Tycoon
- Doodle World
- DOORS
- DOORS Race Clicker
- Double Down
- Dragon Adventures
- Dragon Ball Hyper Blood
- Dragon Ball Rage
- Dragon Ball Revenge
- Dragon Ball XL
- Dragon Blox
- Dragon Blox GT
- Dragon Fighting Simulator
- Dragon Soul
- Dream Island Tycoon
- Drift Paradise
- Drive Thru Tycoon
- Drive World
- Driving Empire
- Driving Simulator
- Dunking Simulator
E
- Eat Blobs Simulator
- Eating Simulator
- Edward the Man-Eating Train
- Emergency Landing
- Emergency Response Liberty County
- Emergency Simulator District Detroit
- Encounters Fighting
- Epic Minigames
- Era of Althea
- Escape the Darkness
- Evade
- Every Second +1 Ki in DBZ
- Every Second You Get Smarter
- Every Second Your Neck Grows
- Evil Genius Tycoon
- Evolution Evade
F
- Fabled Legacy
- Faction Defense Tycoon
- Factory Simulator
- Fairytale Life Roleplay
- Falling Color Block
- Fame City!
- Farm Factory Tycoon
- Farming and Friends
- Fart Attack
- Fart Race
- Fart Simulator
- Fashion Famous
- Fast Food Tycoon
- Fat Race Clicker
- Fat Simulator
- FIFA World
- Final Tower Defense
- Find the exit
- Firefighter Simulator
- Fireworks Playground
- Fishing Simulator
- Flag Wars
- Flappy Bird Race
- Flavor Frenzy
- Flicker
- Flood Escape 2
- Fly Race
- FNAF Security Breach Morphs
- Foam Frenzy
- Football Universe
- Free Hatchers
- Friday Night Bloxxin
- Frogge
- Fruit Battlegrounds
- Fruit Warriors
- Funky Friday
- Funny Tower Defense
G
- Gacha 3D
- Game Company Tycoon
- Game Store Tycoon
- Garden Tycoon
- Geometry Defense
- Get Huge Simulator
- Ghost Simulator
- Giant Simulator
- Griffin’s Destiny
- Grimoires Era
- Goal Kick Simulator
- Goal Simulator
- God Simulator 2
- Gods of Glory
- Goofy Tower Defense
- Gorilla
- Grand Piece Online
- Grow a Garden Tycoon
- Grow Strong Simulator
- Gucci Town
- Guesty
- Gumball Factory Tycoon
- Gun Simulator
- Gym Realms
- Gym Tycoon
H
- Hacker Tycoon
- Harbor Havoc
- Haze Piece
- Hero and Villain Battlegrounds
- Hero Simulator
- Heroes Online: Legacy Edition
- Hide and Seek Transform
- High School 2
- High School Life
- Hole Simulator
- Home Run Simulator
- Home Run Simulator 2
- Hoops Life
- Hospital Tycoon
- Hot Wheels Open World
- House Builder Tycoon
I
J
K
- Kage Tycoon
- Kaiju Paradise
- Kaizen
- Karate!
- Katana Simulator
- Kill Monsters to Save Princess
- King Legacy
- King of Sea
- Kill Monster Simulator
- Kitty
- Knight Heroes
- Koala Cafe
L
- Last to Leave
- Legend of Heroes Simulator
- Legends of Speed
- Legends Re:Written
- Lemonade Tycoon
- Lift Legends Simulator
- Lionhearts Crusade
- Little World
M
- Mad City
- Mage Tycoon
- Make Games To Become Rich and Famous
- Malgamation’s Island
- Mall Tycoon
- Marble Mania
- Marble Merge Tycoon
- Marvel New Journey
- Master Pirate
- Max Speed
- Mecha Simulator
- Mech Smash Anime Fighting Simulator
- Mega Easy Obby
- Mega Fun Obby
- Mega Fun Obby 2
- Mega Noob Simulator
- Merge Race Simulator
- Merging Legends
- Midnight Racing Tokyo
- Military Tycoon
- Milk Tycoon
- Miner’s Haven
- Mini Store
- Mining Clicker Simulator
- Mining Simulator
- Miraculous™ RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir
- Monkey Tycoon
- Monster Ghoul
- Monsters of Etheria
- Moo
- Mow the Lawn Simulator
- Multiverse Reborn
- Munching Masters
- Murder Mystery 2
- Murder Mystery 3
- Murder Party
- Muscle Legends
- My Car Wash
- My Dragon Tycoon
- My Hello Kitty Cafe
- My Hero Mania
- My Kingdom
- My Pancake Tycoon
- My Pet Shop Tycoon
- My Prison
- My School Tycoon
- My Supermarket
- My Zoo Tycoon
N
- Nanny
- Naruto Defense Simulator
- Naruto War Tycoon
- Neon Knights
- Nerf Strike
- Nightmares
- Nikeland
- Ninja Legends
- Ninja Legends 2
- Ninja Star Simulator
- Ninja Storm Simulator
- Ninja Troop Tycoon
- Noob Army Tycoon
- Noob Factory Simulator
- Noodle Arms
- Notoriety
- NPC Tower Defense
- Nuke Simulator
O
P
- Pancake Empire Tower Tycoon
- Panik
- Penguin Tycoon
- Pet Capsules Simulator
- Pet Empire Tycoon
- Pet Posse
- Pet Rift
- Pet Show
- Pet Simulator X
- Pet Store Tycoon
- Pet Swarm Simulator
- Pet Trading Card Simulator
- Pet Zoo
- Piece Adventure Simulator
- Piece Fruit X Tycoon
- Pixel Gun Tower Defense
- PLS DONATE
- Pop It Trading
- Port Tycoon
- Power Fighting Tycoon
- Power Wash Tycoon
- Princess Castle Tycoon
- Prison Race Clicker
- Prison Base Tycoon
- Prodigy Drift
- Project Ghoul
- Project Menacing
- Project Playtime Multiplayer
- Project Slayers
- Project Mula
- Psychic Playground
- Punch a Friend
- Punch Wall Simulator
- Puppet
Q
R
- Race Clicker
- Racing Rocket
- Rail Frenzy
- Rainbow Friends Race
- Rampant: Blade Battleground
- Rarity Factory Tycoon
- RB Battles
- RB World 4
- Reaper 2
- Rebirth Champions X
- Recoil
- Restaurant Tycoon 2
- Retro TDS
- RetroStudio
- RH2 The Journey
- Ro-Ghoul
- Ro-Meet
- RoBeats
- Robloxian High School
- Robot Tycoon
- RoCitizens
- Rogue Demon
- Ronald
- RoStock Racing
- RoTube Life
- RoVille
- Royalty Kingdom 2
- RPG Champions
- RPG Simulator
- Rumble Quest
- Rush Point
S
- Saber Simulator
- Sakura Stand
- School Tycoon
- SCP Roleplay: Area 47
- SCP Tower Defense
- Script Fighting Ultimate
- Shadovis RPG
- SharkBite
- SharkBite 2
- Shinobi Life 2
- Shoot Out
- Shortest Answer Wins
- Shrek in the Backrooms
- Silent Assassin
- Simple Basketball
- Size Legends
- Skate Park
- Skydive Race Clicker
- Skywars
- Slayer Arena
- Slayers Unleashed
- Sled Simulator
- Slime Mine
- Slime Tower Tycoon
- Sling
- Smashing Simulator X
- Snow Shoveling Simulator
- Snowballer Simulator
- Sonic Speed Simulator
- Sorcerer Fighting Simulator
- Southwest Florida
- Space Tycoon
- Space War Tycoon
- Speed City
- Speed Draw
- Speed Run 4
- Speed Run Simulator
- Speed Runner
- Splash World
- Spotify Island
- Spy Tycoon
- Squid Game
- Squid Game X
- Stand Proud
- Starving Artists
- Stone Miner Simulator
- Stone Miner Simulator 2
- Strong Katana Simulator
- Strong Muscle Simulator
- Strongest Punch Simulator
- Strongman Simulator
- Strongman Smash
- Strucid
- Sunsilk City
- Super Beach House Tycoon
- Super Doomspire
- Super Dunk
- Super Evolution
- Super Golf!
- Super Hero Race Clicker
- Super Power Evolution Simulator
- Super Power Fighting Simulator
- Superhero Universe
- Survive a Plane Crash
- Survive the Killer
- Survive the Slasher
- Sword Fighters Simulator
- Sword Simulator
- Sword Slasher
T
- Tapping Legends X
- Tapping Simulator
- Taxi Boss
- Terramon
- The Clown Killings Reborn
- The CrusheR
- The Escape Story
- The Flash: Infinite Earth
- The Flash: Project Speedforce
- The Floor is Lava
- The Maze Runner
- The Presentation Experience
- The Resistance Tycoon
- The Survival Game
- Thick Legends
- Thief Simulator
- Timber
- Tiny Town Tycoon
- Titan Warfare
- Titanic
- Tornado Simulator
- Tower Battles
- Tower Blitz
- Tower Defense Simulator
- Tower Defense: Mythic
- Tower Heroes
- Tower of Easy
- Tower of God
- Tower Tycoon
- Toy SoldierZ
- Treasure Hunt Simulator
- Treasure Quest
- Tree Tops Theme Park
- Trenches
- Tropical House Tycoon
- TTD 3
- TutuLand
- Type or Die
U
- Ultimate Anime Simulator
- Ultimate Driving
- Ultimate Football
- Ultimate Retail Tycoon
- Ultimate Tower Defense
- Unboxing Simulator
- Untitled Attack on Titan
- Untitled Tag Game
- Unwavering Soul
V
W
- Wall Punch Race
- War Tycoon
- Warrior Cats Ultimate Edition
- Wasteland Tycoon
- Weak Legacy
- Weapon Fighting Simulator
- Weapon Kit
- Welcome to Farmtown
- Wild Horse Islands
- Wings of Glory
- World Zero
- World Defenders Tower Defense
- World of Stands