Fight for honor, acquire combat abilities and use strategy in Allblox Battles.

All Codes For Allblox Battles

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Allblox Battles. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 8/22

allblox : Use for new gift

: Use for new gift broadsword : Use for new gift

: Use for new gift UUWHIJP2ZX : Use for x30 Gems

: Use for x30 Gems 9R4AIHX5U5 : Use for x30 Gems

: Use for x30 Gems P0KII2Y7EI : Use for x30 Gems

: Use for x30 Gems UVECOKOBKP : Use for x10 Windmills

: Use for x10 Windmills BKSKMBRRFV : Use for x10 Windmills

: Use for x10 Windmills IMEOVGHPPN : Use for x10 Windmills

: Use for x10 Windmills ITHGVFSSZX : Use for x10 Windmills

: Use for x10 Windmills THYGTAMCGH : Use for x10 Windmills

: Use for x10 Windmills ZSVHEMAVKZ : Use for x10 Windmills

: Use for x10 Windmills ZJCQOFFHMD: Use for x10 Windmills

How to Redeem Codes in Allblox Battles

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Allblox Battles on the platform of your choice. Click the Squares on the top left of the screen Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click OK. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.