Anime Blast Simulator lets players enter the world of anime, where they defeat villains to earn Gems, open stars to unlock powerful companions, and complete raids with friends.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Blast Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/8

PUNCHCITY – Redeem code for rewards

– Redeem code for rewards DEFENSEDRAGON – Redeem code for rewards

– Redeem code for rewards RELEASE – Redeem code for x1 Golden Card, x1 Raid Ticket, and x1 Gems Potion

– Redeem code for x1 Golden Card, x1 Raid Ticket, and x1 Gems Potion SORRYFORRANKS – Redeem code for rewards

– Redeem code for rewards CLOVER – Redeem code for rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Blast Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Blast Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.