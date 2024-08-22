Dive into Anime Card Battle, the auto-battle card game where strategic card play meets epic clashes! Collect unique cards with powerful abilities, assemble your parties, and watch them battle automatically against bosses and other players.

'Codes were checked on 8/13

/code 1KLIKES! : Use for 3 Corrupt Potions, 5 Luck Potions III, 5 Speed Potions III, Boss Potion, and 3 Star Potions

: Use for 3 Corrupt Potions, 5 Luck Potions III, 5 Speed Potions III, Boss Potion, and 3 Star Potions /code THANKS4PLAYING!: Use for 3 Star Potions, 3 Luck Potions II, and 3 Speed Potions II

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Card Battle

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Card Battle on the platform of your choice. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Paste code into chat box, then press enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.