Anime Card Rarity is an auto-battle card game where you collect unique, powerful cards to build teams and defeat bosses and other players. Strategize by forming parties of your strongest cards and unleash their abilities in epic battles.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Anime Card Rarity

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Card Rarity. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/17

/code 500LIKE – Redeem code for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions 2, and x1 Lucky Potion 3

– Redeem code for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions 2, and x1 Lucky Potion 3 /code 1KLIKE – Redeem code for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions 2, and x1 Lucky Potion 3

– Redeem code for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions 2, and x1 Lucky Potion 3 /code WELCOME – Redeem code for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions 2, and x1 Lucky Potion 3

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Card Rarity

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Card Rarity on the platform of your choice. Open the chat box. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.