Anime Crossover Defense is a Roblox game where players collect and battle with characters from various shows. Players can upgrade their characters to overcome greater challenges, with the shop resetting every hour. The game features unique game modes where players can battle with friends.

'Codes were checked on 5/19

1mvisits : Use Code for x1k Gems

: Use Code for x1k Gems Mozking : Use Code for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix

: Use Code for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix KingLuffy : Use Code for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix

: Use Code for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix StarCodeVanilla : Use Code for x400 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix

: Use Code for x400 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix Release : Use Code for x1k Gems and x90 Star Shards

: Use Code for x1k Gems and x90 Star Shards Fish : Use Code for x200 Gems, x90 Star Shards, and x5 Crystal Helix, x1 Cupcake, x1 Legendary Rift Orb, x1 Ramen, and x2 Sushi Rolls

: Use Code for x200 Gems, x90 Star Shards, and x5 Crystal Helix, x1 Cupcake, x1 Legendary Rift Orb, x1 Ramen, and x2 Sushi Rolls sebbyastian : Use Code for x100 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix

: Use Code for x100 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix VALK : Use Code for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix

: Use Code for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix 10k : Use Code for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix

: Use Code for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix 15k: Use Code for x300 Gems and x5 Crystal Helix

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Crossover Defense

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Crossover Defense on the platform of your choice. In the lobby, find the Codes NPC Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.