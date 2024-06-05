Anime Defenders is a tower defense game based around anime where players place units to help them survive waves. Collect multiple different units through summoning. The higher your level, the more worlds you can defend and challenges you can complete.

'Codes were checked on 6/4

MEMBEREREBREWRERES ---400 Gems

---400 Gems raidsarecool ---250 Gems

---250 Gems sorry4delay ---250 Gems

---250 Gems thanks400k ---1000 Gems

---1000 Gems dayum100m ---500 Gems

---500 Gems wsindach4ht --- 250 Gems

--- 250 Gems 200kholymoly ---1000 Gems

---1000 Gems adontop ---x250 Gems

---x250 Gems subcool ---x50 Gems

---x50 Gems sub2toadboigaming ---x50 Gems

---x50 Gems sub2mozking ---x50 Gems

---x50 Gems sub2karizmaqt ---x50 Gems

---x50 Gems sub2jonaslyz ---x50 Gems

---x50 Gems sub2riktime ---x50 Gems

---x50 Gems sub2nagblox---x50 Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Defenders

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Defenders on the platform of your choice. Click on the triple dot icon at the top left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.