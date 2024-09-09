Anime Destiny Simulator invites players to explore different anime-inspired islands, defeat enemies, and transform into them. Complete quests, collect new items, and advance through the game with friends as you journey through vibrant anime worlds!

Codes were checked on 9/8

THANKSGUYS! – Redeem code for Potions

– Redeem code for Potions SRRY4BUGS – Redeem code for Potions

– Redeem code for Potions SRRY4DELAY – Redeem code for Potions

– Redeem code for Potions UPDATE12 – Redeem code for Potions

– Redeem code for Potions UPDATE11.5 – Redeem code for Potions

– Redeem code for Potions UPDATE11 – Redeem code for Potions

– Redeem code for Potions UPDATE10.5 – Redeem code for Potions

– Redeem code for Potions UPDATE10 – Redeem code for Potions

– Redeem code for Potions UPDATE9.5 – Redeem code for Potions

– Redeem code for Potions UPDATE9 – Redeem code for Potions

– Redeem code for Potions UPDATE8 – Redeem code for Potions

– Redeem code for Potions 15KLIKES – Redeem code for Potions

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Destiny Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Destiny Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the COG Icon on the top right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.