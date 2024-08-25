Anime Elites Squad is a newly launched game where every hero has value, allowing you to create your own legendary warriors. The game is updated weekly with fresh content.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Elites Squad.

Codes were checked on 8/22

Thanks1Mvisits : Use for 300 Coins and 300 Gold

: Use for 300 Coins and 300 Gold AESUPD1 : Use for 300 Coins

: Use for 300 Coins AESUPD2 : Use for 300 Coins

: Use for 300 Coins EATEST : Use for 300 Coins

: Use for 300 Coins Thanks10kLIKES : Use for 300 Coins

: Use for 300 Coins Thanks1000LIKES : Use for 300 Coins

: Use for 300 Coins SAWGROUP : Use for 300 Coins

: Use for 300 Coins SAWDISCORD: Use for 300 Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Elites Squad

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Elites Squad on the platform of your choice. Click the Cogwheel on the top right of your screen Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click OK. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.