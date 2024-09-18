Anime Fantasy is an exciting RPG where you summon powerful characters to build your team. Battle enemies in various stages, utilizing the unique abilities of each unit to gain an advantage.

All Codes For Anime Fantasy

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Fantasy. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/18

10MVISITSTHANKU! – Freebies (must be level 4)

– Freebies (must be level 4) SorryforShutdown2New – 2000 gems and five reroll tokens (must be level 5)

– 2000 gems and five reroll tokens (must be level 5) Discord50kNew – 1000 gems and five reroll tokens (must be level 5)

– 1000 gems and five reroll tokens (must be level 5) 9MVISITS – 1000 gems and 75 RR (must be level 5)

– 1000 gems and 75 RR (must be level 5) Sub2AekZaJunior – two reroll tokens (must be level 5)

– two reroll tokens (must be level 5) Sub2Jetoza – two reroll tokens (must be level 5)

– two reroll tokens (must be level 5) Sub2RikTime – two reroll tokens (must be level 5)

– two reroll tokens (must be level 5) Diablo – 2000 gems and 100 RR (must be level 8)

– 2000 gems and 100 RR (must be level 8) Purge – 1000 gems and 25 RR (must be level 8)

– 1000 gems and 25 RR (must be level 8) SorryForManyBugsWeAreStillFixPleaseGiveUsTime – Freebies (must be level 8)

– Freebies (must be level 8) UpdPointFive – 250 gems

– 250 gems SorryforDelay1 – 2000 gems and ten reroll tokens

– 2000 gems and ten reroll tokens Likes10k – 1000 gems and one reroll token

– 1000 gems and one reroll token Visit5M – 500 gems and five reroll tokens

– 500 gems and five reroll tokens WelcomeToMie – 250 gems

– 250 gems IloveKeenNew – 500 gems

– 500 gems Visit2MNew – 500 gems

– 500 gems CodeGlitchedNew – 1000 gems

– 1000 gems ShadowMonarch – 350 gems

– 350 gems Release – 350 gems

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fantasy

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Fantasy on the platform of your choice. Enter the Golden Code circle in the lobby. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.