Anime Fitness Simulator is a fitness-themed anime game where you train your muscles to become stronger! Engage in intense battles with friends or foes to test your strength. Open eggs to collect pets that will assist you on your journey to becoming the ultimate anime fitness champion!

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Anime Fitness Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Fitness Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/22

Fitness – Redeem for 200 Gems, 10 Kills, x2 Power 10 Min Potion, and 1 Spin.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fitness Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Fitness Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Cog button on the top left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Verify. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.