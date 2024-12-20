Anime Genesis — Embark on a unique Tower Defense journey to protect the multiverse. Assemble your ultimate team, wield unique abilities, and uncover the secrets of Genesis while battling waves of evolving enemies!

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Anime Genesis

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Genesis. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 12/17

Visit350K – 7 Reroll Tokens

– 7 Reroll Tokens Favorite1K – Redeem code for 500 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Gems JoinAnimeGenesisDiscord – Redeem code for 2 Reroll Tokens

– Redeem code for 2 Reroll Tokens Discord10k – Redeem code for 3 Reroll Tokens

– Redeem code for 3 Reroll Tokens Sub2LIONGAMERCH – Redeem code for 500 Gems, 2 Reroll Tokens

– Redeem code for 500 Gems, 2 Reroll Tokens UPD0.5 – Redeem code for 500 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Gems SorryForBug1 – Redeem code for 5 Reroll tokens

– Redeem code for 5 Reroll tokens RewampUnit – Redeem code for 500 Gems, 1 Super Lucky Potion

– Redeem code for 500 Gems, 1 Super Lucky Potion Kaweenaphat – Redeem code for 500 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Gems Sub2Watchpixel – Redeem code for 500 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Gems Visit200K – Redeem code for 700 Gems

– Redeem code for 700 Gems Like1K – Redeem code for 500 Gems, 5 Reroll Tokens

– Redeem code for 500 Gems, 5 Reroll Tokens Visit150K – Redeem code for 3 Shards, 10 Shards

– Redeem code for 3 Shards, 10 Shards SorryForDelay0.5 – Redeem code for 600 Gems

– Redeem code for 600 Gems Discord9k – Redeem code for 3 Reroll tokens

– Redeem code for 3 Reroll tokens Visit100K – Redeem code for 5 Reroll Tokens

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Genesis

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Genesis on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.