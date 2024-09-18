Anime Guardians is a game where you can randomize your units, evolve your characters, and upgrade them to make them stronger. Build your ultimate team of anime-inspired characters, enhance their abilities, and battle through various challenges as you work to become the ultimate guardian!

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Guardians. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/18

HOMURA – Redeem for 3000 gems

– Redeem for 3000 gems SEASON2 – Redeem for 20 reroll tokens

– Redeem for 20 reroll tokens LAGGYFIXED – Redeem for 500 gems

– Redeem for 500 gems NEWLEADERBOARD – Redeem for 3000 gems

– Redeem for 3000 gems UPDATE3 – Redeem for 500 gems

– Redeem for 500 gems UPDATE2.5 – Redeem for 500 gems

– Redeem for 500 gems TESTER – Redeem for 1000 gems

– Redeem for 1000 gems DELAYGUARDIANS – Redeem for 500 gems

– Redeem for 500 gems NEWSTAGESRAID – Redeem for 500 gems

– Redeem for 500 gems ARTIFACTS – Redeem for 500 gems

– Redeem for 500 gems EVOLVED – Redeem for 500 gems

– Redeem for 500 gems RAID – Redeem for 500 gems

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Guardians

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Guardians on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.