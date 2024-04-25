Anime Max Simulator offers players the chance to immerse themselves in an anime-themed world where they can earn Yen by defeating villains. Build your team by summoning fighters and use them to conquer increasingly challenging worlds. The game rewards players with new codes for free rewards as it reaches community milestones.

'Codes were checked on 4/25

100KGROUPMEMBERS – Rewards

– Rewards 5KLikes – Rewards

– Rewards 2KCCPLAYERS – Rewards

– Rewards SubToYuki22 – Rewards

– Rewards OneMoreCode – Rewards

– Rewards Shut13 – Rewards

– Rewards UPDATE13 – Rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Max Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Max Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Twitter button Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.