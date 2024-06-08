Battle enemies to become stronger in this anime fighter. Collect different eggs and pets. Discover a multitude of different characters and secrets. Unlock different game modes and worlds to conquer.
All Codes For Anime Odyssey Simulator
Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Odyssey Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
'Codes were checked on 6/7
- 1KLIKES---1 Damage, 1 Lucky, 1 XP Potion
- 20KFAVORITES---1 Damage, 1 Lucky, 1 XP Potion
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2---1 Lucky Potion and 1 XP Potion
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN---1 Lucky Potion and 1 XP Potion
- SHINYBUFF---1 Damage Potion, 2 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion
- QUESTS---1 Damage Potion, 2 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion
- SHREDDER---1 Damage Potion, 1 Lucky Potion, 1 XP Potion
- RELEASE---1 XP Potion, 1 Coins Potion, 1 Lucky Potion
- jeke---1 Lucky Potion
- default---1 Lucky Potion
- playzin---1 Damage Potion
- hiro---1 Coins Potion
- aya---1 Damage Potion
- urubuzin---1 Coins Potion
- herootw---1 Damage Potion
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Odyssey Simulator
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Anime Odyssey Simulator on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the Shopping Cart icon on the left side of the screen.
- Scroll down to the code window.
- Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive).
- Click Claim.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.