Anime Of Chance is a Roblox game inspired by the concept of randomness and luck, particularly highlighted through its RNG (random number generator) mechanics. Players explore a universe where every action's outcome relies on chance, including opening chests that could contain anything from legendary swords to mystical relics.

The game emphasizes the excitement of unpredictability with each spin of the wheel potentially revealing valuable anime-inspired items. It offers a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping adventure suited for players who enjoy elements of luck and surprise.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Anime of Chance

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime of Chance. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/26

!250SoFastLike – 200 gems

– 200 gems !100Favourite – 200% luck for two minutes

– 200% luck for two minutes !100Likes – 200 gems

– 200 gems !500LikesLOL – 200 gems

– 200 gems 100KVISITS3DAYS! – 500% luck for two minutes

– 500% luck for two minutes 50KVisit – 500% luck for two minutes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime of Chance

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime of Chance on the platform of your choice. Navigate to the Main Menu Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.