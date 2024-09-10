Anime Protect Simulator is a clicker game where players gain energy by clicking or using the free auto-click feature. To earn gems, defeat anime enemies across the map, with stronger enemies dropping more gems.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Anime Protect Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Protect Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/8

SOMBRIUSX – Redeem code for 25 Earth Fragments, 25 Water Fragments, and 25 Fire Fragments

– Redeem code for 25 Earth Fragments, 25 Water Fragments, and 25 Fire Fragments TROY – Redeem code for 25 Earth Fragments, 25 Water Fragments, and 25 Fire Fragments

– Redeem code for 25 Earth Fragments, 25 Water Fragments, and 25 Fire Fragments FF – Redeem code for 25 Earth Fragments, 25 Water Fragments, and 25 Fire Fragments

– Redeem code for 25 Earth Fragments, 25 Water Fragments, and 25 Fire Fragments RELEASE – Redeem code for 25 Earth Fragments, 25 Water Fragments, and 25 Fire Fragments

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Protect Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Protect Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Blue checkmark on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.