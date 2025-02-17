Anime Reborn is an action-packed tower defense game where legendary anime heroes unite to fend off relentless waves of enemies. Summon powerful units, each with unique abilities, and strategically deploy them to defend your base. Upgrade and evolve your heroes during battle to unleash devastating attacks. Take on an exciting story mode or test your strength in infinite mode!

Codes were checked on 2/17

1konX - Redeem code for 10 Rerolls, 1,000 Gems, and 10 Stat Keys

sneakpeak - Redeem code for 10 Rerolls, 1,000 Gems, and 10 Stat Keys

!SorryForLeaderboardBug - Redeem code for 5 Trait Rerolls and 1,000 Gems

!NebulaPass - Redeem code for 5 Rerolls, 10 Potential Keys, and 15 Frost Keys

!RetiredAssassin - Redeem code for 5 Rerolls, 2,500 Gems, and a Basic Luck Potion

QOLPATCH - Redeem code for 5 rerolls, 10 Potential Keys, and 10 frost Keys

Update5! - Redeem code for 5 rerolls, 10 Potential Keys, and 10 frost Keys

GhostTunnel! - Redeem code for 10 Rerolls and 2,000 Gems

!Reacts25K - Redeem code for 20,000 New Year Coins, 10,000 Candy Canes, and 15 Rerolls

!DioOH? - Redeem code for 50,000 Candy Canes

TraitBuffs! - Redeem code for 10 Rerolls

WorldCollisionFixes - Redeem code for 15,000 New Year Coins and 5 Rerolls

miniupd - Redeem code for 10,000 New Year Coins and 5 Rerolls

!WorldCollision - Redeem code for 10,000 New Year Coins

20kreacts - Redeem code for 10,000 New Year Coins and 10 Rerolls

!15kReacts - Redeem code for 5,000 New Year Coins, 20,000 Candy Canes, and 25 Trait Crystals

WeAreSorryForDelay - Redeem code for 25 Rerolls, 25,000 Candies, and 10 Potential Keys

100MVISITS - Redeem code for 20,000 Candy Canes and 10 Rerolls

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Reborn

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Reborn on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.