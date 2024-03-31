Anime RNG is a dynamic Roblox game where players can spin to unlock over 30 characters, equip numerous auras, and increase their luck to boost their odds of becoming the ultimate anime hero or villain. With weekly updates, the game offers a continuously evolving experience to its fans.

UPDATE : 100 x Gold, 5 x Luck Potion, 5 x Speed Potion

: 100 x Gold, 5 x Luck Potion, 5 x Speed Potion RELEASE : 50 x Gold, 5 x Luck Potion

: 50 x Gold, 5 x Luck Potion JIXXYJAXLIEDHEREISSOMECOINS: 50 x Gold

Launch Roblox Anime RNG on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.