Anime Royale is a deck-building card game where you battle other players using anime-themed cards. Customize your deck, level up your cards, and unlock more powerful cards by opening chests. Complete daily achievements to earn gems and open royal chests for even more rewards.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Royale. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/17

MiniUpdate – Gems and Rerolls

– Gems and Rerolls 20KLIKES – Gems and Rerolls

– Gems and Rerolls 10MILVISITS – Gems and Rerolls

– Gems and Rerolls 10KLIKES – Gems and Rerolls

– Gems and Rerolls 3MilVisits – Gems and Rerolls

– Gems and Rerolls SorryForDelay – Gems and Rerolls

– Gems and Rerolls 100KMEMBERS – Gems and Rerolls

– Gems and Rerolls VirtualUpdate – Gems and Rerolls

– Gems and Rerolls Sorry4Maintenance – Gems and Rerolls

– Gems and Rerolls Release – Gems and Rerolls

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Royale

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Royale on the platform of your choice. Walk into the Codes hut. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.