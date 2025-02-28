Anime Slashing Simulator is an action-packed game where you slash through powerful objects and dangerous enemies. Collect coins to buy amazing swords and other items that will help you progress. Unlock and explore new areas and worlds, competing to climb the leaderboards. Venture through these worlds with your pets, making the experience even more exciting.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Anime Slashing Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Slashing Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/23

HUNTER – Gives you 1 Coin Booster.

– Gives you 1 Coin Booster. MERGE – Gives you 200 Coins.

– Gives you 200 Coins. NEWWORLD2 – Gives you 1 EXP Booster.

– Gives you 1 EXP Booster. WORLD2 – Gives you 1 Coin Booster.

– Gives you 1 Coin Booster. NINJA – Gives you 200 Coins.

– Gives you 200 Coins. MAP7 – Gives you 1 Luck Booster.

– Gives you 1 Luck Booster. MOUNT - Gives you 1 Spooky egg.

- Gives you 1 Spooky egg. AURA - Gives you 1 Luck Booster.

- Gives you 1 Luck Booster. REBIRTH – Gives you 2 EXP Boosters.

– Gives you 2 EXP Boosters. QUEST – Gives you 5 Hallowen Eggs.

– Gives you 5 Hallowen Eggs. MAP8 – Gives you a Luck Boost Potion.

– Gives you a Luck Boost Potion. GEMZ – Gives you 100 Gems.

– Gives you 100 Gems. BETA – Gives you 1 Luck Booster.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Slashing Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Slashing Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the shop button on the left, click on the Twitter icon. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.