Anime Spirits is a Roblox game inspired by One Piece and Project XL. Players can collect and interact with 17 different "Souls" that spawn every 30 minutes and despawn in 20 minutes, engaging in dynamic gameplay within the anime-themed world.
All Codes For Anime Spirits
Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Spirits. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
'Codes were checked on 7/9
- HOKAGENARUDO – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins
- AWAKENEDCID – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins
- MYTHICYAMAMOTA – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins
- MYTHICTOJU – 200x Gems and 3x Race/Perk Spins
- MYTHICSAITAMO – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins
- ZCITYHEREIGO – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins
- AWAKENDSAKUNO – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins
- MYTHICESCANOO – 200x Gems and 3x Race/Perk Spins
- CODESSPINS! – 10x Race/Perk Spins
- SASUKEUPDATE – 3x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems
- FREEWORLDARROW – Free DIO Arrow
- DIOTHEWORLD – 5x Race/Perk Spins and 250x Gems
- WHITEBEARDUPDATE – 3x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems
- FURTHERBEYOND – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins
- BLEACHUPDATE – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins
- JUJUTSUUPDATE – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins
- 50KLIKES – 500x Gems and 10x Race/Perk Spins
- MASTERUIGOKU – 200x Gems and 3x Race/Perk Spins
- SOLOLEVELINGUPDATE – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins
- LETSGO45KLIKES – 500x Gems and 10x Race/Perk Spins
- MYTHICLUCCO – 3x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems
- LORDBEEROS – 3x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems
- GEAR5ISHERE – 5x Race/Perk Spins and 250x Gems
- MYTHICGUTS – 3x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems
- WANOHEREIGO – 2x XP for 15 Minutes
- MYTHICKAIDU – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins
- CHOSUSTYLE – 200x Gems and 3x Race/Perk Spins
- MYTHICCOSMICGAROO – 5x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems
- THANKYOU40KLIKES – 10x Race/Perk Spins and 500x Gems
- MYTHICGILGAMESH – 1000x Gems
- GOJOHBUGFIXES! – 10x Race/Perk Spins and 500x Gems
- GOJOUNSEALEDAWK – 3x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems
- NIGHTGUYUPDATE – 10x Race/Perk Spins and 500x Gems
- MYTHICCID – 5x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems
- AWKSONGJINVOO – 5x Race/Perk Spins and 250x Gems
- SONGJINVOO – 5x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems
- YUTOAWAKEN – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins
- 2NEWPERKS – 10x Race/Perk Spins
- 35KLIKESYESS – 10x Race/Perk Spins
- VALENTINES – 5x Race/Perk Spins
- 2MILLVISITS – 2x Race Spins and 2x Perk Spins
- 10KLIKES – 2x XP for 30 Minutes and 10x Race Spins and Perk Spins
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Spirits
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Anime Spirits on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the Codes box on the Menu
- Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive).
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.