Anime Spirits is a Roblox game inspired by One Piece and Project XL. Players can collect and interact with 17 different "Souls" that spawn every 30 minutes and despawn in 20 minutes, engaging in dynamic gameplay within the anime-themed world.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Anime Spirits

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Spirits. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 7/9

HOKAGENARUDO – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins

AWAKENEDCID – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins

MYTHICYAMAMOTA – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins

MYTHICTOJU – 200x Gems and 3x Race/Perk Spins

MYTHICSAITAMO – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins

ZCITYHEREIGO – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins

AWAKENDSAKUNO – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins

MYTHICESCANOO – 200x Gems and 3x Race/Perk Spins

CODESSPINS! – 10x Race/Perk Spins

SASUKEUPDATE – 3x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems

FREEWORLDARROW – Free DIO Arrow

DIOTHEWORLD – 5x Race/Perk Spins and 250x Gems

WHITEBEARDUPDATE – 3x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems

FURTHERBEYOND – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins

BLEACHUPDATE – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins

JUJUTSUUPDATE – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins

50KLIKES – 500x Gems and 10x Race/Perk Spins

MASTERUIGOKU – 200x Gems and 3x Race/Perk Spins

SOLOLEVELINGUPDATE – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins

LETSGO45KLIKES – 500x Gems and 10x Race/Perk Spins

MYTHICLUCCO – 3x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems

LORDBEEROS – 3x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems

GEAR5ISHERE – 5x Race/Perk Spins and 250x Gems

MYTHICGUTS – 3x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems

WANOHEREIGO – 2x XP for 15 Minutes

MYTHICKAIDU – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins

CHOSUSTYLE – 200x Gems and 3x Race/Perk Spins

MYTHICCOSMICGAROO – 5x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems

THANKYOU40KLIKES – 10x Race/Perk Spins and 500x Gems

MYTHICGILGAMESH – 1000x Gems

GOJOHBUGFIXES! – 10x Race/Perk Spins and 500x Gems

GOJOUNSEALEDAWK – 3x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems

NIGHTGUYUPDATE – 10x Race/Perk Spins and 500x Gems

MYTHICCID – 5x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems

AWKSONGJINVOO – 5x Race/Perk Spins and 250x Gems

SONGJINVOO – 5x Race/Perk Spins and 200x Gems

YUTOAWAKEN – 250x Gems and 5x Race/Perk Spins

2NEWPERKS – 10x Race/Perk Spins

35KLIKESYESS – 10x Race/Perk Spins

VALENTINES – 5x Race/Perk Spins

2MILLVISITS – 2x Race Spins and 2x Perk Spins

10KLIKES – 2x XP for 30 Minutes and 10x Race Spins and Perk Spins

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Spirits

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Spirits on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the Menu Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.