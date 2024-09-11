Anime Strike Simulator lets players dive into an anime-inspired world, where they defeat enemies to earn stars and unlock rewards. Team up with friends to complete various game modes, with shared drops for everyone. It's a fun, cooperative experience with action-packed gameplay!

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Anime Strike Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Strike Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/10

UPDATE7

MINI6.5Fixes

MINI6.5

UPDATE6FIXES

ALREADY50KLIKES?

UPDATE4

Mini3.5

GrimoiresFixed

UPDATE3

THXFOR30KLIKES

THXFOR20KLIKES

UPDATE2

UPDATE6

UPDATE5FIXES

UPDATE5

UPDATE4FIXES

FIXEDRAIDPATH

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Strike Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Strike Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the three dots on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Confirm. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.