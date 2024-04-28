Anime Switch is a 2.5D Roblox game developed by True Gambit, drawing inspiration from various anime. Players engage in dynamic gameplay using customizable controls that can be adjusted in the game's settings. Key game features include basic attacks (M1: Click), a dash ability (Dash: Space), the ability to switch styles or tactics (Switch: Q/E), special abilities (Abilities: 1-4), and an "Awaken" mode for enhanced powers (Awaken: G). This game blends elements from different anime, offering players a unique and versatile gaming experience.

'Codes were checked on 4/28

5KLIKES : Use for 750 Diamonds

2KLIKES : Use for 750 Diamonds

AS3 : Use for 700 Diamonds

15KLIKES : Use for 650 Diamonds

10KLIKES : Use for 750 Diamonds

SORRY4DELAY : Use for 500 Diamonds

RELEASE : Use for 250 Diamonds

RELEASE2 : Use for 250 Diamonds

RELEASE3: Use for 500 Diamonds

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Switch

Launch Roblox Anime Switch on the platform of your choice. Click M to go to Menu Go to Codes Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.