Roblox | Anime Swords Simulator Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Swords Simulator is an anime fighting game created by Anime x ZeRo. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Swords Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Anime Swords Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Swords Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/17 and new codes were added.’

10KLikes – Redeem code for free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem code for free rewards (NEW) ZohanBlox – Redeem code for free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem code for free rewards (NEW) ySenna – Redeem code for free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem code for free rewards (NEW) JojoPart2 – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 4kLikes – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards SorryForDelay – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 5kLikes – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 1MVisits – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards update1 – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards SorryForShutdown – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards WolfSub – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards BoloSub – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 2kLikes – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards FezokaSub – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 1KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards FlashInLive – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards SorryForDelay – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards Release – Redeem code for free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Swords Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Swords Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the shopping cart icon on the left side of the screen. Click on the codes icon on the bottom right of the new window. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards! (Note: There are no prompts if a code has worked or not)

Expired Codes For Anime Swords Simulator

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Swords Simulator that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.