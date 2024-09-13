Anime Training RNG is a game where players roll for high-rarity characters, train to become stronger, and defeat other players to earn rewards. Craft unique relics, drink potions to boost your luck and roll speed, and climb the leaderboard to showcase your skills and dominance in the anime world!

Codes were checked on 9/13

TRADE – Redeem for Freebies

– Redeem for Freebies THANKYOU – Redeem for Freebies

– Redeem for Freebies WELCOME – Redeem for Freebies

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Training RNG

Launch Roblox Anime Training RNG on the platform of your choice. Walk into the ABX circle in the safe zone. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.