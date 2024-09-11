Anime Vanguards is a Roblox game where players summon units to defend against enemies from various colliding worlds. Players can level up and evolve their units to strengthen them for future battles. The game offers multiple game modes, allowing players to team up with friends and take on challenges together.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Anime Vanguards

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Anime Vanguards. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 9/11

RELEASE – 500x Gems & 1,000x Gold

– 500x Gems & 1,000x Gold 200KLIKES – 1x Super Stat Chipx & 800x Gems

– 1x Super Stat Chipx & 800x Gems 100KLIKES – 3x Stat Chip & 500 Gems

– 3x Stat Chip & 500 Gems 10KLIKES – 350x Gems & 3,000x Coins

– 350x Gems & 3,000x Coins AV50MIL – 1,000x Gems & 3 Trait Rerolls

– 1,000x Gems & 3 Trait Rerolls 25MVISITS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 400KLIKES – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 10MVISITS – 5x Trait Rerolls

– 5x Trait Rerolls 300KLIKES – 2x Super Stat Chip & 900x Gems

– 2x Super Stat Chip & 900x Gems DELAY – 3x Super Stat Chip & 500x Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Vanguards

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Vanguards on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom right. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.