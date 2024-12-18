Set sail across mysterious seas and treacherous dungeons in Arcane Seas. Face powerful bosses, align with factions, and gather a crew armed with legendary magic. Will you choose the path of good or evil? Discover hidden treasures scattered across the sea!

Codes were checked on 12/15

FREESPINS – Redeem code for 4 Magic Spins

PREALPHA – Redeem code for 30 Minutes XP Boost

ARCANESEAS – Redeem code for 1 Daily Spin

RACESPIN – Redeem code for 1 Free Race Spin

GROUP – Redeem code for 10,000 Cash

RELEASE– Redeem code for 3 Magic Spins

How to Redeem Codes in Arcane Seas

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Arcane Seas on the platform of your choice. Click on the Menu Button on the top left of the screen, then click the Codes button. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.