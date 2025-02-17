Step into the ring and become a legend in Arm Wrestle Simulator. From street fighter to boxing icon, rise to the top with every punch. Are you ready to dominate?

Codes were checked on 2/17

pirate - 5% Boost on Bicep, Grip, and Knuckle Strength and 1,000 Gold Medallions

athlete - 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hour

tradingback - 5% Boost on Bicep, Grip, and Knuckle Strengt

DRAGON - 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours and 1,500 Ninja Yen

BLOSSOM - 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hours

ninja - 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hour

snowops - 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hour

hideout - 3x Stat Boost for 48 Hour

cosmic - 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hour

stocking - 3x Stat Boost for 72 Hours and a special Christmas title

frostlands - 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours and 150 Ice Cubes

polar - 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

shiny - 3x Stat Boost for 24 Hours

How to Redeem Codes in Arm Wrestle Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.