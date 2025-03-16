Astral RNG is a game where you roll mystical auras to craft unique gear and find powerful items. By clicking the "Roll" button, you gain auras that can be used to craft various types of equipment, boosting your power.

RollingInTheStars - Redeem code for Astral Essence, Starstruck Potion, 25 Astral Token.

- Redeem code for Astral Essence, Starstruck Potion, 25 Astral Token. PushRelease - Redeem code for Astral Essence, 25 Astral Token, Flame Essence.

- Redeem code for Astral Essence, 25 Astral Token, Flame Essence. Release - Redeem code for Starstruck Potion, five Luck Potions, and 10 Astral Tokens.

Launch Roblox Astral RNG on the platform of your choice. Open Settings on the left side of your screen, scroll to the bottom. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.