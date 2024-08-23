Asura is a PvP-focused game where players train to become the strongest fighter. You can choose from a variety of martial arts styles and showcase your skills in intense battles against other players.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Asura

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Asura. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 8/16

!redeem updatesoonfr! : Use for 5 Talent Deck Rerolls

: Use for 5 Talent Deck Rerolls !redeem freemyboyprivateserver! : Use for 5 Talent Rerolls

: Use for 5 Talent Rerolls !redeem freemyboyprivateserver : Use for 2 Talent Rerolls

: Use for 2 Talent Rerolls !redeem ikeepforgetting : Use for 8 Clan Rerolls

: Use for 8 Clan Rerolls !redeem notsorry : Use for 8 Style Resets

: Use for 8 Style Resets !redeem clanmayhem : Use for 5 Clan Rerolls

: Use for 5 Clan Rerolls !redeem clansfromjah! : Use for 6 Clan Rerolls

: Use for 6 Clan Rerolls !redeem capoeirarelease : Use for 5 Reset Styles

: Use for 5 Reset Styles !redeem capoeiraskills: Use for 5 Reset Styles

How to Redeem Codes in Asura

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Asura on the platform of your choice. Click on the Chat Icon on the top left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.