AU: Reborn is a Roblox game featuring intense team-based combat with popular anime characters.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For AU Reborn

Listed below are all the currently known codes for AU Reborn. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/25

THANKYOU! - 25k Cash and 25 Gems

- 25k Cash and 25 Gems SORRY4GRIND - 25k Cash

- 25k Cash RERELEASE! - 25 Gems and 25k Cash

- 25 Gems and 25k Cash THANKSTORIYAMA! - Angel Goku Skin

- Angel Goku Skin UPDATE1! - 25k Cash

- 25k Cash SORRY! - Free Cash

How to Redeem Codes in AU Reborn

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox AU Reborn on the platform of your choice. To open the chat box, press '/' or click on the chat icon at the top left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Paste code Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.