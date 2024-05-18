Aura Craft is a Roblox game that enables players to combine auras to create over 200 unique versions. Players can unlock custom auras to expand their collections. Each combination is pre-tested to ensure feasibility. All player progress is automatically saved within the game.

Aura Craft

This guide will provide you with an easy-to-read list of all the known recipes in Aura Craft.

To create auras in Aura Craft:

  1. Click the 'craft' button at the bottom of the screen to begin.
  2. Select the elements you want to combine; start with the four available elements.
  3. Mix two elements to start expanding your library of elements.
  4. Continue experimenting with different combinations, or use our guide to discover new auras.

All Aura Craft Recipes

lement Combination

Resulting Aura

Element Combination

Resulting Aura

Adrenaline + Phonk

Party

Adrenaline + Speed

Hyper

Air + Air

Cloud

Air + Monk

Calm

Air + Wind

Sky

Alien + Rocket

UFO

Angel + Power

Divine

Aquatic + Life

Mermaid

Awesome + Rain

Tacos

Balance + Unity

Geometry

Bat + Superhero

Batman

Batman + Sinister

Joker

Boss + Gold

Wealth

Boss + Power

Supreme

Buddha + Rainbow

Muse

Calm + Air

Breeze

Calm + Ninja

Zen

Chaos + Reaper

Doom

Cloud + Rainbow

Harmony

Coal + Coal

Gem

Coal + Water

Gold

Courage + Energy

Radiance

Courage + Time

Ominous

Cursed + Technology

Troll

Cycle + Equinox

Contrast

Cycle + Space

Eclipse

Darkness + Darkness

Cursed

Darkness + Deception

Hidden

Darkness + Power

Boss

Darkness + Starlight

Shadow

Darth + Supreme

Sith

Death + Cycle

Werewolf

Death + Desert

Drought

Death + Energy

Necromancer

Death + Fire

Toxic

Death + Freedom

Chained

Death + Gem

Amber

Death + God

Devil

Death + Life

Raven

Death + Love

Heartbreak

Death + Rage

Hellbent

Death + Sleep

Nightmare

Death + Spirit

Wraith

Death + Unity

Chaos

Death + Void

Darkness

Demon + Energy

Rage

Desert + Geometry

Sphinx

Devil + Life

Reaper

Devil + Super

Supervillain

Doom + Doom

Apocalypse

Doom + Life

Sinister

Dust + Fire

Spirit

Dust + Stone

Sand

Earth + Earth

Stone

Earth + Space

Star

Earth + Star

Planet

Earth + Water

Plant

Earth + Wind

Dust

Element 1 + Element 2

Final Aura

Energy + Fire

Eternal Flame

Energy + Infinite

Eternal

Energy + Monk

Buddha

Energy + Storm

Lightning

Eruption + Earth

Crust

Explosive + Life

Adrenaline

Explosive + Space

Big Bang

Fire + Earth

Lava

Fire + Fire

Wildfire

Fire + Monk

Ninja

Fire + VIP

Crimson King

Future + God

Omniscient

Future + Past

Karma

Future + Wonder

Past

Galaxy + Earth

Vortex

Gem + Earth

Vibrance

Gem + Love

Ruby

Gem + Luck

Emerald

Gem + Stone

Treasure

Gem + Time

Perfection

Geometry + Science

Chemistry

God + Life

Royalty

God + Lightning

Zeus

God + Sky

Heaven

God + Star

Apollo

God + Time

Angel

God + Trident

Poseidon

Gold + Harmony

Superb

Gravity + Star

Supernova

Harmony + Harmony

Serenity

Haunted + Earth

Graveyard

Hyper + Joy

Awesome

Ice + Earth

Glacier

Ice + Time

Cryogen

Infinite + Blossom

Spring

Infinite + Crown

Emperor

Infinite + God

Vision

Infinite + Infinite

Mystery

Infinite + Monk

Abundance

Joy + Jedi

Yoda

Knight + God

Ares

Knight + VIP

Crown

Lava + Earth

Volcano

Lava + Lava

Magma

Life + Blizzard

Frostbite

Life + Cycle

Death

Life + Energy

Power