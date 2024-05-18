Aura Craft is a Roblox game that enables players to combine auras to create over 200 unique versions. Players can unlock custom auras to expand their collections. Each combination is pre-tested to ensure feasibility. All player progress is automatically saved within the game.
This guide will provide you with an easy-to-read list of all the known recipes in Aura Craft.
To create auras in Aura Craft:
- Click the 'craft' button at the bottom of the screen to begin.
- Select the elements you want to combine; start with the four available elements.
- Mix two elements to start expanding your library of elements.
- Continue experimenting with different combinations, or use our guide to discover new auras.
All Aura Craft Recipes
|
lement Combination
|
Resulting Aura
|
Element Combination
|
Resulting Aura
|
Adrenaline + Phonk
|
Party
|
Adrenaline + Speed
|
Hyper
|
Air + Air
|
Cloud
|
Air + Monk
|
Calm
|
Air + Wind
|
Sky
|
Alien + Rocket
|
UFO
|
Angel + Power
|
Divine
|
Aquatic + Life
|
Mermaid
|
Awesome + Rain
|
Tacos
|
Balance + Unity
|
Geometry
|
Bat + Superhero
|
Batman
|
Batman + Sinister
|
Joker
|
Boss + Gold
|
Wealth
|
Boss + Power
|
Supreme
|
Buddha + Rainbow
|
Muse
|
Calm + Air
|
Breeze
|
Calm + Ninja
|
Zen
|
Chaos + Reaper
|
Doom
|
Cloud + Rainbow
|
Harmony
|
Coal + Coal
|
Gem
|
Coal + Water
|
Gold
|
Courage + Energy
|
Radiance
|
Courage + Time
|
Ominous
|
Cursed + Technology
|
Troll
|
Cycle + Equinox
|
Contrast
|
Cycle + Space
|
Eclipse
|
Darkness + Darkness
|
Cursed
|
Darkness + Deception
|
Hidden
|
Darkness + Power
|
Boss
|
Darkness + Starlight
|
Shadow
|
Darth + Supreme
|
Sith
|
Death + Cycle
|
Werewolf
|
Death + Desert
|
Drought
|
Death + Energy
|
Necromancer
|
Death + Fire
|
Toxic
|
Death + Freedom
|
Chained
|
Death + Gem
|
Amber
|
Death + God
|
Devil
|
Death + Life
|
Raven
|
Death + Love
|
Heartbreak
|
Death + Rage
|
Hellbent
|
Death + Sleep
|
Nightmare
|
Death + Spirit
|
Wraith
|
Death + Unity
|
Chaos
|
Death + Void
|
Darkness
|
Demon + Energy
|
Rage
|
Desert + Geometry
|
Sphinx
|
Devil + Life
|
Reaper
|
Devil + Super
|
Supervillain
|
Doom + Doom
|
Apocalypse
|
Doom + Life
|
Sinister
|
Dust + Fire
|
Spirit
|
Dust + Stone
|
Sand
|
Earth + Earth
|
Stone
|
Earth + Space
|
Star
|
Earth + Star
|
Planet
|
Earth + Water
|
Plant
|
Earth + Wind
|
Dust
|
|
Energy + Fire
|
Eternal Flame
|
Energy + Infinite
|
Eternal
|
Energy + Monk
|
Buddha
|
Energy + Storm
|
Lightning
|
Eruption + Earth
|
Crust
|
Explosive + Life
|
Adrenaline
|
Explosive + Space
|
Big Bang
|
Fire + Earth
|
Lava
|
Fire + Fire
|
Wildfire
|
Fire + Monk
|
Ninja
|
Fire + VIP
|
Crimson King
|
Future + God
|
Omniscient
|
Future + Past
|
Karma
|
Future + Wonder
|
Past
|
Galaxy + Earth
|
Vortex
|
Gem + Earth
|
Vibrance
|
Gem + Love
|
Ruby
|
Gem + Luck
|
Emerald
|
Gem + Stone
|
Treasure
|
Gem + Time
|
Perfection
|
Geometry + Science
|
Chemistry
|
God + Life
|
Royalty
|
God + Lightning
|
Zeus
|
God + Sky
|
Heaven
|
God + Star
|
Apollo
|
God + Time
|
Angel
|
God + Trident
|
Poseidon
|
Gold + Harmony
|
Superb
|
Gravity + Star
|
Supernova
|
Harmony + Harmony
|
Serenity
|
Haunted + Earth
|
Graveyard
|
Hyper + Joy
|
Awesome
|
Ice + Earth
|
Glacier
|
Ice + Time
|
Cryogen
|
Infinite + Blossom
|
Spring
|
Infinite + Crown
|
Emperor
|
Infinite + God
|
Vision
|
Infinite + Infinite
|
Mystery
|
Infinite + Monk
|
Abundance
|
Joy + Jedi
|
Yoda
|
Knight + God
|
Ares
|
Knight + VIP
|
Crown
|
Lava + Earth
|
Volcano
|
Lava + Lava
|
Magma
|
Life + Blizzard
|
Frostbite
|
Life + Cycle
|
Death
|
Life + Energy
|
Power