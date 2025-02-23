Avatar Fighting Simulator – Summon powerful Avatars to battle enemies and bosses! Earn coins and gems, upgrade your fighters, and refine them for ultimate strength. Hatch and craft pets, unlock new areas, and compete for the top spot!

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Avatar Fighting Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/22

40KLIKES - Redeem for Gems and Potions

- Redeem for Gems and Potions SMITE - Redeem for Gems and Potions

- Redeem for Gems and Potions 35KLIKES - Redeem for Gems and Potions

- Redeem for Gems and Potions 30KLIKES - Redeem for Gems and Potions

- Redeem for Gems and Potions 25KLIKES - Redeem for Gems and Potions

- Redeem for Gems and Potions 20KLIKES - Redeem for Gems and Potions

- Redeem for Gems and Potions 5MVISITS - Redeem for Gems and Potions

- Redeem for Gems and Potions 4MVISITS - Redeem for Gems and Potions

- Redeem for Gems and Potions UPDATE5 - Redeem for Gems and Potions

- Redeem for Gems and Potions 3MVISITS - Redeem for Gems and Potions

How to Redeem Codes in Avatar Fighting Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Avatar Fighting Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.