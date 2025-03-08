Basketball Stars 3 lets you dominate the court using power-ups, special abilities, and skillful plays. Compete in fast-paced 4v4 public matches or create private games to challenge your friends. Do you have what it takes to be a basketball star?

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Basketball Stars 3

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Basketball Stars 3. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/28

9Thousand - Redeem code for free rewards

- Redeem code for free rewards 8.5kLikes - Redeem code for free rewards

- Redeem code for free rewards 8Thousand - Redeem code for free rewards

- Redeem code for free rewards 7.5kLikes - Redeem code for free rewards

- Redeem code for free rewards 7Thousand - Redeem code for free rewards

- Redeem code for free rewards 6.5kLikes - Redeem code for free rewards

- Redeem code for free rewards 6000Likes - Redeem code for free rewards

- Redeem code for free rewards 5.5kLikes - Redeem code for free rewards

- Redeem code for free rewards 5Thousand - Redeem code for free rewards

- Redeem code for free rewards 4.5klikes - Redeem code for free rewards

- Redeem code for free rewards Christmas2024 - Redeem code for free rewards

- Redeem code for free rewards Halloween2024 - Redeem code for free rewards

- Redeem code for free rewards EmotesRelease - Redeem code for free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Basketball Stars 3

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Basketball Stars 3 on the platform of your choice. Click on the Cog button on the right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.