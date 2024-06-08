Bathtub Tower Defense is based off the skibidi toilet series. This game has players defending their tower from waves of toilets. Complete the missions and earn rewards.

'Codes were checked on 6/7

BiggerUpdate ---3500 Coins

---3500 Coins 16KLikes ---900 Coins (Can only claim 1 likes code as they are all shared.)

---900 Coins (Can only claim 1 likes code as they are all shared.) EPS72 ---250 Coins

---250 Coins Verified ---25 Gems

---25 Gems 10KLikes ---900 Coins (Can only claim 1 likes code as they are all shared.)

---900 Coins (Can only claim 1 likes code as they are all shared.) 1KLikes---900 Coins (Can only claim 1 likes code as they are all shared.)

How to Redeem Codes in Bathtub Tower Defense

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Bathtub Tower Defense on the platform of your choice. Click on the ABX Codes icon on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Submit. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.