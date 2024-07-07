BattleMania is a dynamic battle simulator game inspired by Totally Accurate Battle Simulator and Clash Royale. As a powerful commander, you can unlock and command over 50 different troops. Defeat levels to gain experience, strengthen your troops, and use resources like gold and diamonds to acquire chests with rare troops. Upgrade your units to enhance their abilities, battle friends to earn crowns, and climb the leaderboards to establish yourself as the top commander.

All Codes For BattleMania

'Codes were checked on 7/7

100LIKES – 100x Diamonds

– 100x Diamonds 100KVISITS – 150x Diamonds

– 150x Diamonds 200LIKES – 200x Diamonds

How to Redeem Codes in BattleMania

All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox BattleMania on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes in the Lobby Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.