Blend in with NPCs as you do tasks to sabotage the city or seek out the criminals as a sheriff in Be NPC or Die.

All Codes For Be NPC or Die

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Be NPC or Die. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 8/13

125KLIKES: Use for 500 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Be NPC or Die

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Be NPC or Die on the platform of your choice. Click the settings cogwheel icon at the bottom of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.