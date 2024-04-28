"Blades of Chance" is a Roblox game centered around RNG (random number generator) mechanics, where players open chests to discover rare and unique blades. Participants can display their swords and auras in a social setting or utilize them in PvP battles within an arena.

The game also includes boss fights that offer loot drops, quests to complete, and achievements to unlock for special rewards. Players strive to acquire some of the most elusive blades available in the game, enhancing their status and prowess within this virtual world.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Blades of Chance

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Blades of Chance. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/28

HAPPY EASTER —Redeem Code for 200 Gems

RELEASE —Redeem Code for 250 Gems

combatchanges —Redeem Code for 500 Gems

UPDATE1—Redeem Code for 200 Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Blades of Chance

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Blades of Chance on the platform of your choice. Enter code in text box on bottom right Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.