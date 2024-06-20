Collect fruit, eat it, profit. In this game, players will go around collecting different blox fruits to gain a variety of different powers. Become the strongest power user around while also swinging swords. Explore different islands by sailing around and search out powerful foes to dispatch.
All Codes For Blox Fruits
Listed below are all the currently known codes for Blox Fruits. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
'Codes were checked on 6/20
- ADMINHACKED---Stat Reset
- ADMINDARES---20 minute XP Boost
- KITT_RESET---Stat Reset
- Sub2CaptainMaui---20 minute XP Boost
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1---Stat Reset
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1---30 Minute XP Boost
- kittgaming---20 minute XP Boost
- Magicbus---20 minute XP Boost
- JCWK---20 minute XP Boost
- Sub2Fer999---20 minute XP Boost
- Enyu_is_Pro---20 minute XP Boost
- Starcodeheo---20 minute XP Boost
- Bluxxy---30 minute XP Boost
- BIGNEWS---Ingame Reward
- THEGREATACE---20 minute XP Boost
- Sub2Daigrock---20 minute XP Boost
- Sub2UncleKizaru---Stat Reset
- Axiore---20 minute XP Boost
- TantaiGaming---20 minute XP Boost
- SUB2NOOBMASTER123---20 minute XP Boost
- StrawHatMaine---20 minute XP Boost
- Sub2OfficialNoobie---20 minute XP Boost
- FUDD10---1 Beli
- fudd10_v2---2 Beli
How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Blox Fruits on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the blue gift box icon on the left side of the screen.
- Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive).
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.