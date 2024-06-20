Collect fruit, eat it, profit. In this game, players will go around collecting different blox fruits to gain a variety of different powers. Become the strongest power user around while also swinging swords. Explore different islands by sailing around and search out powerful foes to dispatch.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Blox Fruits

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Blox Fruits. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 6/20

ADMINHACKED ---Stat Reset

---Stat Reset ADMINDARES ---20 minute XP Boost

---20 minute XP Boost KITT_RESET ---Stat Reset

---Stat Reset Sub2CaptainMaui ---20 minute XP Boost

---20 minute XP Boost SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 ---Stat Reset

---Stat Reset SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 ---30 Minute XP Boost

---30 Minute XP Boost kittgaming ---20 minute XP Boost

---20 minute XP Boost Magicbus ---20 minute XP Boost

---20 minute XP Boost JCWK ---20 minute XP Boost

---20 minute XP Boost Sub2Fer999 ---20 minute XP Boost

---20 minute XP Boost Enyu_is_Pro ---20 minute XP Boost

---20 minute XP Boost Starcodeheo ---20 minute XP Boost

---20 minute XP Boost Bluxxy ---30 minute XP Boost

---30 minute XP Boost BIGNEWS ---Ingame Reward

---Ingame Reward THEGREATACE ---20 minute XP Boost

---20 minute XP Boost Sub2Daigrock ---20 minute XP Boost

---20 minute XP Boost Sub2UncleKizaru ---Stat Reset

---Stat Reset Axiore ---20 minute XP Boost

---20 minute XP Boost TantaiGaming ---20 minute XP Boost

---20 minute XP Boost SUB2NOOBMASTER123 ---20 minute XP Boost

---20 minute XP Boost StrawHatMaine ---20 minute XP Boost

---20 minute XP Boost Sub2OfficialNoobie ---20 minute XP Boost

---20 minute XP Boost FUDD10 ---1 Beli

---1 Beli fudd10_v2---2 Beli

How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Blox Fruits on the platform of your choice. Click on the blue gift box icon on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.