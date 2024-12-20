Blue Lock Rivals — Enter the high-stakes world of Blue Lock: Rivals, inspired by the groundbreaking anime Blue Lock! Compete in electrifying 5v5 soccer matches, where ego and skill shine. Choose a character class with unique abilities inspired by the show and dominate the pitch.

Codes were checked on 12/17

700KLIKES

600KCRAZY

500KLIKES

400KLIKES

ITOSHIBROTHERS

GAGAMARU

How to Redeem Codes in Blue Lock Rivals

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Blue Lock Rivals on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.